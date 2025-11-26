Supervisor Insisted Employee Use A Part Even Though It Was Crooked, But That Meant The Company Shipped Faulty Products

Imagine working for a company where you are assembling a product, and one of the parts you need to use is crooked. What would you do if your supervisor told you to use it anyway? Would you explain the problem or simply comply?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation. Let’s see how he handles it.

Supervisors say it’s ok, then it’s Ok! My dad used to work at a place that made lawn aerators and when they made them, they started with a shaft that had holes drilled into them. If the holes were crooked at all, the tires would be crooked as well. One day, a lot of the holes were crooked, so my dad threw out the crooked ones and then he ran out of good ones.

Dad went to his supervisor.

So he told the supervisor that they were out of shafts. The supervisor then asked “how could that be?!” Dad then told them that they were all crooked. The supervisor then got four other supervisors over to take a look at the situation.

But it wasn’t fine to use.

They then started to throw shafts out from the pile and told my dad that they were fine to use. My dad then prepared the shafts and when the other workers down the line put the aerators together, the tires were crooked. The workers were then yelling at dad that the shafts were crooked.

Dad explained the situation.

Dad told them that the five supervisors said they were good and to use them. Then dad added, “If they can fit in the box and you can close the box, send them.” So they did. I’m sure a lot of them came back, and I am sorry if you happened to get a defective product from this company.

I wish there had been some sort of immediate consequence for the supervisors. Instead, they probably never realized their mistake.

Supervisors don’t always make the best decisions.

