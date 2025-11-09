Teenage Girl Is Excited To Go On Vacation With Her Family, But It’s Not As Much Fun As She Expected Thanks To Her Mom’s Boss’s Kid

Traveling with children is a lot different than traveling with adults. Children get restless and impatient pretty easily. They can also be quite demanding and whiney, especially when they’re off of their usual schedule due to travel.

In this story, one teenage girl finds out the hard way how annoying it can be to travel with a rambunctious kid, but the biggest problem is when the kid’s mom gets mad at her for not watching him.

Was she really in the wrong, or is the mom just looking for someone to blame?

AITA for letting a kid run wild on a crowded road ? So recently I 19F went on a week long vacation with my family , my dad 52M , mom 50F and twin brother 19M …..we were accompanied by my mom’s boss 52F and her two children 9M and 21F . I was pretty excited for my trip but what was supposed to be a fun trip turned out to be a nightmare in disguise.

The kid was pretty naughty and restless , always messing around which i suppose is common for kids that young. So my mom’s boss had lost her husband to cancer about 4 years ago which is really tragic and i sympathise with their loss . I noticed that whenever that kid would throw a tantrum we were supposed to humour him coz he is a little kid who recently suffered such a huge loss and we were supposed to cater to his every demand as ” mature ” adults should . I tried the best i could but felt like kid was really testing my patience ( I have some expreience in baby sitting)

Dealing with this kid in particular seemed to be quite difficult . For example , all of us wanted to try some local noodles but kid wanted a burger . I suggested that we get him a burger and the rest of us can have our noodles as pre planned ….but nope , kid threw a tantrum coz he is sad being the only one getting burger so all of us had to get burgers. Our tour guide says we gotta leave by 5 am and hike up the nearby hills to watch the sunrise …..we had to skip it coz apparently its too difficult for a 9 yo kid to wake up early one single day to watch the sunrise .

Me and my bro wanted to get ice cream after swimming in the ocean. We couldn’t , coz ice cream is bad for kids with sensitive teeth . Due to bad weather, the tour guide suggested we each carry our own umbrellas or rain coats. Kid broke his umbrella while messing with it , so I had to give away mine to the kid while me and my bro shared one umbrella ( coz ofc we are ” mature ” adults acc to my mom and we gotta adjust ) .

So as mentioned earlier kid is restless af and runs off to different directions and we always need to keep an eye on him .

So my mom’s boss along with her two children were busy with some family photoshoot , my parents and bro were not on sight probably busy with some stuff . I was making an imp phone call for some clg work and suddenly in the blink of an eye i see the kid running out from the sidewalk to the main road. Before i could do something , i hear a car’s tires screeching and halting right in front of the kid .

It took me some time to process what had happened and before i could say or do anything i hear my mom’s boss screaming at me and accusing me of letting her kid run into danger. I mean how exactly was it my fault? He was with u guys to begin with and i was busy on a call. Lets say the rest of the trip wasnt quite pleasant and i was given the silent treatment by them . so AITA ?

It’s the boss’s fault. It’s all the boss’s fault for not watching her own child, and for making everyone do whatever her child wants to do.

It’s kind of weird that they went on vacation with her mom’s boss.

