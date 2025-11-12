Teenage Girl Is Frustrated With Her Mom For Being Late To Everything, So She Told Her She Wants To Move Out When She Turns Eighteen

Some people make a point of being on time or even early for everything. But then there are other people who never seem to make it to anything on time.

In this story, a teenage girl is the first type of person, but her mom is the second type of person. The problem is that the teen has to rely on her mom to drive her places, so she ends up being late to everything.

AITA For telling my mom the reason I wanna leave the house at 18 is bc of her poor time management? So I (15F) kinda snapped at my mom (47F) and told her that I wanted to leave the house as soon as possible because she keeps making me late. I wanna start this off by saying me and my mom get along great (usually) and we don’t argue or have problems too often but this is the one problem that I’ve been dealing with for years now.

My mom is almost late to everything. From school meetings, her own meetings, work, and just regular events. Ever since I was little I always remembered all the times people gossiped about how she was late to everything. This wouldn’t be a problem if it was just her, but now it’s being pushed onto me. I have pretty good time management. The days I was in charge of taking myself to school I was always super early. Maybe only late like once a month. But with my mother I was late like 3-4 times a week.

Here’s the most recent example: I had a birthday party to go to. One of my bffs. And I had woken up early to get showered, dressed, and makeup. My mother had woken up about an hour after I did. Not a problem, until she didn’t get out of bed till 30mins later, took an hour/hour n a half long shower, and take 30mins on her makeup. I was already dressed, had eaten, and ready to walk out the door by the time she got out the shower. We were supposed to leave at 7:00am and it was now just reaching 7:15am after she got ready.

Thinking ‘okay, and little late, not that bad’ I’m ready to go, waiting at the door. Only for her to head into the kitchen. I don’t think anything about it. Thinking she was gonna grab a water. Nope! She starts doing the dishes. I literally had to go outside and scream with my hand covering my mouth cus I felt like I was gonna have a full on meltdown. With her moving and driving at a snails pace we made it to the party at exactly 7:45am. 45mins late.

In her defense she does work a lot so it tends to make her really tired. And she has a knee injury but this has been happening since I was a kid and before I was born. What actually made me snap and go off on her though is the fact that her lateness has been messing with how reliable people see me. My teachers give me side eyes when i say I’ll be able to make it on time. I’ve lost respect from some close people cus of the lateness. Worst of all my work.

I wanna get a job so badly. But at this point I’ve been doubting it cus I know if I need her to drive me to work. I’m gonna be late. I already get stressed super easily (due to PTSD symptoms and Anxiety from the ADHD ) and all the lateness isn’t helping and just stressing me more out with my busy school schedule that I know is coming up.

