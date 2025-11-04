Teenage Girl’s Mom Wants Her To Give Up Going To Boarding School And Live With Her Instead, But The Teen Loves Her Current Situation

Children thrive when they feel supported and understood in their education and home life.

Imagine being caught in the middle of your parents’ divorce. Would you give up the life you love just to make your mom happy?

This teenage girl is enrolled in a boarding school that she enjoys attending, but her mother keeps pressuring her to live with her instead.

AITA for not asking my dad to let my mom use his apartment My (14F) parents divorced when I was 11. When they divorced, my mom moved in with her sister in another state. Before they divorced, my dad enrolled me in a boarding school for middle school instead of regular school. It’s one of the best schools in the state.

I have autism and ADHD, and they have a lot of support for students with autism or ADHD. Like 30% of students have some type of learning disability. I love it here. They have a lot of activities after class. And 6th grade was the first time since 2nd grade that I didn’t fail even though I knew the material. I also have friends here even though I had a hard time making friends at home. I have therapy and group here.

When my parents divorced, my mom asked me to talk to my dad and his lawyer. She instructed me to tell them that I don’t want to go to boarding school anymore and I want to live with her. She signed a prenup, so she doesn’t get the house or money. The only way she can get money is if I live with her. I told her I didn’t want to live with her because I really wanted to go to this school.

She moved without me and she doesn’t visit or call. She doesn’t answer when my dad asks about me visiting. My dad got an apartment near my school so he can visit on weekends. If he can’t visit, my old nanny comes up to see me.

My mom called me and said she can’t live with her sister anymore. She wants me to ask my dad if she can use the apartment and I can stay with her. She also asked me if I can only be enrolled for the day school. I said no. I like living here. So she said I can still live here but I can see her on the weekends.

I told her my dad uses the apartment to see me on the weekends, and I don’t want to stop seeing him. Now, she’s mad at me and she’s back to not talking to me. AITA for not asking my dad to let her use the apartment?

