Teen’s Cousin Pretended To Steal At The Mall For Laughs, So He Left Him Behind To Teach Him A Lesson

Some people just can’t resist turning every public outing into their personal comedy show.

So when one teen’s cousin started faking a shoplifting prank just for attention, things quickly spiraled out of control.

But after the teen’s family turned on him, he wonders: should he have stood by his cousin’s antics, or was right to walk away?

Read on for the full story.

AITA for kicking my cousin out of my car because he kept pretending to shoplift as a “joke”? I (18M) was at the mall with my cousin (19M). He thinks he is hilarious and always does “pranks,” which is just him acting like a clown in public. At one store, he started pretending to put stuff in his jacket and whispering, “Bro, let’s dip,” to me. Loud enough that workers were looking.

His cousin was starting to draw unwanted attention, so he shut him down.

I told him to knock it off. He kept doing it in the next store too, like holding a hat under his hoodie and fake sprinting to the door. I don’t play with cops or loss prevention. I straight up walked out and told him I was leaving.

His cousin wasn’t a fan of this.

He laughed and called me dramatic. I told him if he wasn’t at the car in 2 minutes, I was driving home. He finally came, still laughing. I told him he was embarrassing and could get us actually accused of something.

Now the rest of their family is taking his cousin’s side.

He called me lame and “no fun.” So I told him to get out of my car and figure his own ride home. He TEXTED me later saying I made him “look stupid,” and our family group chat is now saying I need to “lighten up.” AITA?

Some pranks are funny, but this wasn’t one of them.

What did Reddit think?

Messing with cops definitely shouldn’t be considered a “fun” activity.

Not all attention is good attention.

This person was simply calling it like they see it.

Maybe his cousin really does deserve to be ratted out.

Sometimes being “no fun” is the smartest move.

