Teen’s Parents Told Him It Was Wrong To Eat A Steak At Night, So He Served Up Payback By Whipping Up Something Sweeter

Parents can have some strange household rules, but sometimes those rules make no sense at all.

When one teen decided to cook a late-night steak, their parents flipped out over “improper mealtime behavior.”

So one teenager got creative (and a little petty) to prove a point.

Don’t want me to make a weird late evening snack? Fine i’ll eat something normal So yesterday I went to the store around 8:00 and I found a steak for sale that was about to go bad. I brought it home, and around 10:00 I cooked it. My parents decided that this was a problem for some reason.

Their objections really made no sense.

They literally said, “It made them uncomfortable because they were raised differently.” I thought this was the weirdest reason ever. I asked them why it’s a problem for them, and they didn’t say anything logical. It just made them uncomfortable that I was eating a warm meal at this time.

The teen tries to confront them with their own hypocrisy, they wouldn’t hear it.

I asked them why it was normal for them to eat yogurt, but they said that was different because “that could be considered a dessert.” So I took that seriously!

That gave him an idea.

Today I bought a big sponge cake, and at 10:00 sharp, I obnoxiously started eating it! Of course they were mad, but I just followed their rules.

Punishment followed, but it was all worth it in the end.

I may be a bit disrespectful, but honestly, if they have a problem with me eating, I don’t care if I’m being a petty brat. Right now I’m grounded for unclear reasons, but it was so worth it to see the utter look of defeat and desperation on my parents’ faces, lol!

As a parent, you have to pick your battles — and this one doesn’t seem worthy.

What did Reddit think?

At the end of the day, it’s really not that deep.

What may feel strange to one person may be totally normal to another.

If this is the worst thing a teenager does, these parents should be counting their blessings.

This really is a weird stance to take.

Sometimes the best way to deal with your parents’ nonsense is with a fork and a little defiance.

