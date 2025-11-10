Tenant Considers Reporting Her Disabled Neighbor For Keeping Her Awake Every Night, But The Situation Leaves Her Torn Between Compassion And Her Need For Sleep

Being a good neighbor sometimes means staying patient far longer than you’d like to.

So, what would you do if your upstairs neighbor constantly kept you awake late at night with loud, nonstop noise, but he was also disabled and needed nightly care?

Would you tolerate it because of his situation? Or would you try to find a way to make the noise stop forever?

In the following story, one tenant wrestles with this exact decision and debates reporting him.

Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA if I reported my disabled neighbor? I live with my husband in an apartment in the city center. When we found it, we couldn’t believe it was available to rent, because both the space and the location in the city are wonderful. We moved in a year ago. The neighbor upstairs is a guy about our age (between 30 and 40) who is disabled and uses an electric wheelchair. He never appeared to be mentally challenged, as he works in IT for a well-known company.

The neighbor and his caregivers make a lot of noise at night.

This guy has caregivers hired to help him get dressed, go to bed, and stay with him overnight. The problem is that almost every night (we’re talking at least five days a week) they make a lot of noise, talking loudly, laughing, and getting the room ready for bed, which includes (I don’t know why) dragging furniture around repeatedly or dropping things on the floor. I have never had problems with noise from neighbors in previous homes, and I am also aware of what it takes to care for a person with special needs due to my family situation, so from the beginning, that made me sympathize with him.

Fed up, she tried to reason with him.

That’s why I was understanding at first, but we’re talking about noises that start between 11:30 p.m. and midnight and can go on until 2 a.m. My job requires me to get up very early and be focused. One night, when I had a particularly difficult day ahead of me, I went up to try to talk to him, but they wouldn’t open the door for me. So I went up the next day. I asked him to lower the noise, and explained I’m acquainted with special needs, but it would be a good idea to keep it down from around 22:30 and arrange the room beforehand.

At first, it worked, but then the noise started again.

He told me he would keep that in mind, that there have been neighbors being aggressive against him, but he has to live, too, and has the right to have his fun. I told him I understood and wished him to have his fun, just considering there were neighbors around. It seemed to work for around two weeks, but not anymore. I’ve even hit the ceiling two times due to the loud laughter, and they stopped—just to start again the next night.

Now, she’s forced to make a tough choice.

I’m desperate, but I also understand that he’s deprived of so many fun things that I could be more sympathetic. On the other hand, I could report him to the real estate agency so that they give him formal notice that he will have to leave if they receive any more complaints, with a subsequent reduction in my rent. But honestly, I don’t care about the money; I just want to be able to sleep before 2 a.m. on a regular basis. AITA?

