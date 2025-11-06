Tenant Sees Kids Doing Cannonballs In The Hot Tub Days After A Drowning, So They Tell The Parent To Watch Them More Closely

After a tragic drowning in their apartment complex, one resident was stunned to see unsupervised kids leaping into the hot tub while their mom sipped drinks nearby.

When they politely told her to keep an eye on her kids, things got heated fast.

Read on for the story.

AITA for telling a parent to keep an eye on their kids? I live at a big apartment complex that has several pools, unfortunately, we had a community member of our apartment complex die from drowning last week. Very often I see parents drinking at the bar next to the pool, or carrying on conversation while their little ones, from 3 to 6 years old are jumping in and out of the pool, and are even doing cannonballs into the hot tub. So while I’m relaxing in the hot tub, two kids jump in doing a cannonball which I couldn’t even imagine doing.

Yikes.

So I walk up to the parent, and I asked if they could keep an eye on their kids? Especially since somebody died last week, it’s probably smart to keep an eye on your kids because there’s nobody else’s responsibility. She started saying how it’s wrong when I said something that I am criticizing her parenting and I was like, I don’t know how you are as a parent, but I would keep an eye on your kid, especially if someone died here last week, that’s all I’m saying.

Just sayin’.

I told her it’s nobody else’s responsibility to watch her kids. That’s what being a parent is. AITA?

Reddit sided firmly with the poster, saying NTA—it’s basic pool safety, not a parenting critique.

This person is shocked they HAVEN’T hurt themselves yet.

This person has seen the same sort of thing.

This person says abbbbsolutely not.

When the warning signs are right there—maybe watch the kids before someone ends up back in the headlines.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.