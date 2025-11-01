The Company’s Only Female Employee Is Happy About Everything In Her Workplace, But Not The Horror Show Of A Bathroom

When you are a woman working in a male-dominated industry, there are certain things that you unfortunately know to expect.

And unfortunately for the woman in this story, one of those things was the horrifying state of the bathroom that she was expected to use.

But when she brought the issue up, it didn’t go so well.

Read on to find out how her boss reacted to her complaints about the messy toilet.

AITA for continually mentioning the issue every time it arises? I am the only female working in a manufacturing environment with one shared bathroom. I am usually the first one in in the mornings and a few times a month, I come in to find someone urinated on the toilet seat. I have complained to my superior over ten times. I don’t feel it should be me that has to clean it, but no real solution has been offered.

But her manager isn’t taking this well.

My manager now gets upset any time I mention it. He’s basically telling me to leave it for him to clean up if it bothers me, but then my only option is to wait and sometimes that is not an option for me. He’s making me feel like I’m unreasonable every time it happens and I bring it to his attention.

And the situation is really getting to her.

It is not the thirty seconds of cleanup time that bothers me, it’s the fact that I am not making this mess, but don’t really have a choice but to clean up. No one else would bother, because they can just stand to use that toilet so they don’t care. What bothers me is that my co-workers are just being disrespectful with no repercussions to the person who made the mess, only I have repercussions and I have no control over it. I want to turn around and go home every time I see it now. AITA?

It’s not unreasonable at all to expect her co-workers to respect the company’s facililties.

Let’s not forget that if any of her male co-workers needed to poop they would also have to sit down on the dirty toilet seat.

The fact that at least one person in the company is carelessly leaving their mess behind needs to be addressed – and she’s not wrong to ask for this.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought that the entire company should be reminded to clean up after themselves.

While others thought that the anonymity of bathrooms might mean this is always and issue regardless.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought she should go straight to HR.

Part of the working conditions for this woman (and anyone) is the bathrooms that employees use, and the fact that this is a distressing environment for her is undoubtedly affecting her work.

Sure the company don’t know who the culprit is, but they need to be taking measures to ensure bathroom hygiene for everyone.

Refusing to do so shows real neglect for the requirements of their female employee.

Things need to change.

