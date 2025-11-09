The New Sora 2 System Is So Good That You May Need To Create Safe Words For Your Family To Protect Against AI Scams

Technology is amazing and can make many aspects of your life a lot better, but there are some risks as well.

The new Sora 2 system from OpenAI can make videos so realistic that they can trick your own family, which is why this TikToker recommends an offline safe word.

She begins her video by saying, “Hi, I am truly not trying to fear monger, but I just messed around with Sora, and you and your family need a safe word.”

She continues, “You and your family and friends need like a password so that you can tell if it is really you.”

This world is getting scary, and you know that the scammers will try to use this technology.

Then she explains further, “These deep fakes are crazy. The scams are going to be insane. It is so realistic, it’s actually frightening.”

I have seen a bunch of videos from Sora 2, and the level of detail and realism is off the charts.

She ends the video by saying, “So yeah, you need a password. You need a password with your family, ok?”

What a world we live in. The technology is cool, but it can be so dangerous.

Watch the video below and listen to what she says.

The people in the comments agree, and they have some good advice.

This person says to write the password down, don’t even say it out loud.

I mean, this person might be right.

Interesting theory, it wouldn’t surprise me.

Is this video real or AI?

