The Whitney Houston Challenge Is Hard, But Pop Icon Paula Abdul Does It (On Her Second Try)

Have you ever heard of the Whitney Houston Challenge? It is when you listen to “I Will Always Love You” and try to hit the beat at the perfect moment when the drums crash and she starts singing.

It is all the rage on TikTok and other social media sites, and it looks like a lot of fun. Even pop icon Paula Abdul and some of her friends wanted to give it a try.

Paula’s video starts with her surrounded by a group of friends. She is holding what appears to be a lemon juicer in one hand, just over a large pot. On the screen reads the caption, “Whitney Houston Challenge.”

Whitney Houston is singing the last bit of a verse, “the way…..”. Then the prolonged silence before…

Paula smashes the lemon juicer down just a fraction of a second before the drum hits in the music and Whitney belts out, “AND I……”

Paula and her friends laugh that she just missed it.

This is too funny.

One of Paula’s friends is up next. He is ready to hit that beat. As the silence goes, he hits the pot WAY early. At least half a second early.

Everyone cracks up laughing, and someone says, “That was way off.”

Another guy is up next, and he is a lot closer, but still can’t get it right.

The third guy waited too long, hitting the pot moments after the drum crash in the song.

The last guy to try it got it spot on! Everyone is excited for him, and he even says, “That was magical.”

But it’s not over, Paula Abdul wants one more try.

She gets in position, the song is playing, and POW, she hits it at the exact right moment. Everyone cheers, and the video comes to an end.

Such a silly challenge, but it looks like a lot of fun.

It could be a great activity at parties.

You really have to watch the video for yourself to see it.

Check it out here:

The people in the comments seemed to really like it as well.

This commenter says she wants to give it a try.

Here is someone who didn’t even realize it was Paula Abdul.

Several people commented on how well Paula did.

AND I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU!

