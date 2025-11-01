Boss Taunted Them About Calling The Fire Department On Their Own Store, So They Did Exactly As They Were Told

Very few managers ever want to hear input from their staff, no matter how valuable it may be.

What would you do if your boss was snarky when you attempted to voice legitimate concerns? One person recently shared a hysterical example of type of malicious compliance with Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

Supervisor told me sarcastically to call the Fire Department. I did.

It was December at a major Department Store that is no longer around, I know that doesn’t narrow it down, sorry.

Anyways, they tried to cram as much product on the floor as possible, to the point that you couldn’t walk through the aisles and had to twist and turn to get past the fixtures set up with product.

I casually mentioned to a supervisor that if the Fire Department ever came in they would close us down for the hazards and lack of egress.

She was highly stressed and blurted out to me “You know what? Then call the Fire Department!”

I held my hands up and said “Easy”.

She assigned me my duties and that was that.

Well … she DID tell me to call.

On the way home I stopped by a government building that had all sorts of agencies in it.

Told the receptionist my plight and she pointed to a phone on the wall.

Tell the operator I want the FD and they would patch me through to the stations non emergency line.

The Fire Chief himself answered.

I told him how crowded it was and what the supervisor said.

He had a good laugh and said they’d “check it out”.

I was off the next day but heard about it when I got back.

Fire chief and a station house full of firefighters show up to do an inspection.

He tells the store manager that egress is being blocked and he’d have to remove a lot of the fixtures in the aisles.

Store manager says he has orders from corporate, fixtures stay.

Fire Chief assures him he will win the argument.

Store manager stands his ground.

Fire Chief “Alright boys, close them down!”

They evacuated the store (all 3 levels) and closed all entrances … in December … prime Christmas shopping season.

Although it wasn’t a weekend day it was during the week, but still.

Store Manager tried to protest and suddenly the Sheriff’s Department starts showing up.

Long story short, they were closed for 5 1/2 hours while the Chief, Store Manager, and employees rearranged the store to acceptable levels.

The Supervisor never treated me differently so I’m guessing she didn’t remember the conversation.

The Store Manager, surprisingly, did NOT get fired by corporate but corporate was not happy.

About a week later I’m working with the Store Manager and Supervisor when she asks why we can’t do something a certain way?

The Store Manager replied “The Fire Department won’t allow that.”

And that was it.

Putting out this metaphorical fire helped prevent a physical one.

