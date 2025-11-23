November 23, 2025 at 10:49 am

‘This entire genre of product is dangerous. You can’t make indoor, outdoor fire pots safe.’ – A Lawyer Warned People About the Danger Of Certain Fire Pots

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve never owned a fire pot before and, after watching this TikTok video, I’m not sure if I ever will.

It comes to us from a lawyer named Andrew who warned viewers about a hidden hazard that they’re probably not even aware of.

Andrew told viewers, “The most disturbing thing for us in this business is for everyone that gets kicked off the market or banned by the United States government, another one takes its place.”

He continued, “It’s like putting lipstick on a pig. It’s insane, and it’s so reckless. They know they’re dangerous, they know they’ve been killing people. They know they’ve been injured, and they still allow it.”

Andrew told viewers, “This entire genre of product is dangerous. You can’t make indoor, outdoor fire pots safe the way they are being constructed. It’s that simple.”

In the caption, he wrote, “It’s 2025 and these dangerous firepots are still being sold online. You can find them on Amazon, Wayfair, Target, Maison de Kristine, Housewise, even eBay. These aren’t harmless decor items. They use isopropyl alcohol, and when refueled while hot, they can cause violent flame jetting. Hundreds of brands are selling them under different names. Don’t be fooled.”

Check out the video.

It’s 2025 and these dangerous firepots are still being sold online. You can find them on Amazon, Wayfair, Target, Maison de Kristine, Housewise, even eBay. These aren’t harmless décor items. They use isopropyl alcohol, and when refueled while hot, they can cause violent flame jetting. Hundreds of brands are selling them under different names. Don’t be fooled. #FirepotInjuries #ConsumerSafety #ProductRecall #BurnInjuryLawyer #BirenLawGroup

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person asked a question.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer chimed in.

Do your research when it comes to fire pots, friends!

