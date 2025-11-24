Two Travelers Found Out That Revel, The Rideshare Company They Were Using, Went Out Of Business While They’re Were Flying To Their Destination

Well, this is too bad…

A TikTokker named Chloe posted a video on TikTok and told viewers why she and a friend got a big surprise when their flight was about to land in New York.

The reason for their reaction?

As the plane was about to land, the two women learned that the electric vehicle rideshare company Revel unexpectedly went out of business.

Chloe showed herself and her friend on a plane with surprised expressions and she wrote in a text overlay, “Wait, did Revel go outta business while we were flying?”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Right as I was turning my phone off. How we getting back to the city?”

That’s too bad!

Check out the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person was upset by this news.

Another individual was confused.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

That’s a bummer!

It sounds like people really liked this company!

