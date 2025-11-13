November 13, 2025 at 2:55 pm

Two Travelers Found Out They Were On A Plane Bound For Africa Instead Of France

by Matthew Gilligan

As someone who has had nightmares about getting on the wrong plane before, this story hits close to home.

A TikTokker named Brittney showed viewers what happened when she and her friend accidentally got on the wrong plane.

In the video, Brittney asked a flight attendant where the flight was headed and the worker told her the destination was Tunisia, in Africa.

Alarmed, Brittney said that she and her friend were supposed to be flying to Nice, France.

In the video’s text overlay, Brittney wrote, “The whole plane witnessed our spiral and either found it entertaining or hated us.”

Here’s the video.

Brittney posted a follow-up video that showed her and her friend in a customs office in Tunisia.

They were told to stay on the plane to Africa because their luggage was already going to be sent there.

Replying to @Jessica Ercolani made it to africa

Brittney posted another video and said, “They are making us pay for a new flight, saying we can’t get on the next one tonight. Everyone is rude. Two men who are the supervisors yelled in my face.”

Just a few hours later, however, Brittney and her friend were able to get on a flight to Nice, France.

We’re glad they made it!

landed !!!!

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker showed folks what they’re missing.

And this individual was confused.

Good thing they realized they were on the wrong plane before it was too late…

