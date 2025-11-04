November 4, 2025 at 6:55 am

Want A Handy Hack For Cutting Up Avocados? We’ve Got You Covered!

by Matthew Gilligan

woman cooking with an avocado

TikTok/@julias_life_hacks

I think it’s safe to say that most of us are looking for shortcuts in the kitchen, right?

Well, here’s another one that you can add to your arsenal!

It comes to us from a TikTokker named Julia and it all revolves around delicious avocados.

woman holding an avocado

TikTok/@julias_life_hacks

In the video, Julia held half of an avocado.

She then grabbed a whisk and thrust the kitchen tool into the avocado.

woman cutting up an avocado

TikTok/@julias_life_hacks

Julia then gave the whisk a twist, which nicely diced the avocado and removed it from its peel.

The TikTokker then dropped the avocado into the bowl.

Hey, that’s pretty nifty!

woman making a salad

TikTok/@julias_life_hacks

Take a look at the video.

@julias_life_hacks

CookingHack #KitchenHack #LifeHacks #WhiskTrick #SmartTips #EverydayHacks

♬ 1, 2, 3 (feat. Jason Derulo & De La Ghetto) [Sped Up Version] – Sofia Reyes

Now let’s see what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person was impressed.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 9.25.46 AM Want A Handy Hack For Cutting Up Avocados? Weve Got You Covered!

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 9.25.57 AM Want A Handy Hack For Cutting Up Avocados? Weve Got You Covered!

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 9.26.13 AM Want A Handy Hack For Cutting Up Avocados? Weve Got You Covered!

Go ahead and give this kitchen hack a shot!

