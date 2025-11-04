Wheelchair-Bound Woman With Cerebral Palsy Wants To Use Her Handicapped Parking Badge, But Her Mother Refused To Give It To Her

Imagine being disabled and having a disabled parking badge.

Would you be okay with your mom using it when you weren’t with her, or would you insist on using the badge for your own parking needs?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and her mother got pretty emotional when they discussed who would get to use the disabled parking badge.

Read on, and see what you think…

ATA for getting angry when my mum wouldn’t let me use MY disabled parking badge? “I 19f have cerebral palsy which for me means I’m wheelchair bound. Usually my mum keeps my disabled parking badge in her car because it’s just easier as I usually only go out with my parents. (I have no friends, lol.) However, my boyfriend and I have wanted to go to Thorpe Park (a theme park in London) for a while now. In Thorpe Park they ask you to bring a disabled parking badge in order to get an accessibility pass. So, yesterday evening I asked my mum if I could have the badge for today and the following conversation ensued.

It sounds like her mom is way out of line.

Mum: “No I need it so I can park in London on Wednesday.” Me: “Erm.. but it’s mine.” Mum: “You can use something else, I need to.”

Honestly, I can’t remember most of the conversation because I got very upset but it ended in an argument and my mum said “Are you just trying to be difficult ?”

Her mom really overreacted.

She then left the room and instantly started crying. My boyfriend gave me a hug (he had come in mid conversation) and he said he completely understands. Was I being difficult? We did get the badge after speaking to my dad but he added that I had really upset my mum. Was I being difficult? AITA?”

It’s her badge! Her mother has no right to use it unless they go somewhere together.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

You gotta feel sorry for this young woman for what she has to put up with…

