Wife Was Annoyed That Her Husband Lost The Pricey Wedding Ring She Bought Him And Insists That He Pay For The New One, But He Wants Her To Buy It

AITA for wanting my husband to help pay for his lost wedding band? My husband and I have been married for about two years. We each picked our own wedding bands before the ceremony. I went with something simple and he chose a titanium one with a wood inlay that cost quite a bit more but suited him perfectly.

When he first got it, he mentioned that it felt a little loose but said it was fine and didn’t want to bother resizing it. A few weeks ago we went on a beach trip, and he took his ring off before swimming so it wouldn’t fall off. Somehow it still got lost, and we searched everywhere without any luck. It was gone for good. He was upset and wanted to replace it with the exact same model, which is now even more expensive. He also seemed to expect that I would pay for it since I covered more of the wedding expenses before.

From my point of view, he already had the ring and lost it even after knowing it was loose, so I think it’s fair for him to help pay for the replacement. He told me I was being stingy and making something sentimental about money, but I don’t think it’s right for me to pay for the same thing twice because he didn’t want to resize it. So AITA for expecting him to share the cost of replacing his wedding band?

