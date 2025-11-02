Wife Got Frustrated Over Her Husband’s Priorities For Camping Trip Prep, But He Did Things His Own Way And Proved It Would All Work Out In The End

Every marriage has its small battles, especially before a big trip.

One couple had a long to-do list to complete before their upcoming camping vacay, but as one wife watched the daylight slip away, she criticized her husband when his first task was mounting the camper TV.

The ensuing argument became a battleground over priorities.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my husband his list of priorities the night before leaving for a trip are ALL WRONG My husband’s tasks tonight before we leave for a camping trip in the morning (he has less than 2 hours before dark, so limited time):

She lines it all out.

Put new wiper blades on the truck and the SUV

Install a new corner bulb on the camper

Take the generator out of the camper and store it somewhere else

Pack the toddler’s outdoor gate into the camper

Put the 5th wheel hitch back onto the bed of the truck and hook up the camper

Mount the TV in the bedroom of the camper He also has to fill both tanks in the truck with diesel! Lol!

But she definitely doesn’t agree on her husband’s judgment on which task is the most important.

Guess what he chooses to do first?????? Mount the TV!!!!!! I said, “! Nooo!” Lol. He called me the nag. 🙂 What did Reddit have to say?

It can be hard to let go of control sometimes, but it’s a necessary part of married life.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter is on her husband’s side.

As long as things are getting done eventually, sometimes it’s better to not ask too many questions.

Everyone has a method to their madness.

Unfortunately for more Type A people, you can’t always control the order in which others choose to do their tasks.

In the end, everything got done — just not in the order she preferred.

In marriage, sometimes you just have to let your partner do things their own way.

