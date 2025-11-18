Woman Always Dresses Appropriately For The Occassion, But Her Parents Disapprove Of The Way She Dresses When She Goes Clubbing

Imagine being a full grown adult, but your parents keep trying to police what you wear.

If you were going clubbing and your parents didn’t like the way you were dressed, would you change your clothes or ignore their comments?

In this story, one woman is faced with this dilemma, and she’s not sure if she should change her clothes to appease her family or not.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA because I refuse to change my clothing choices even though it’s causing family problems? I’m a 27 year old woman, with a middle eastern background. On a regular day to day basis, I wear like jeans, dresses, whatever fits the occasion and always appropriate for the occasion.

But sometimes her clothes aren’t as modest.

The only time there is a problem is when I go out to the club and stuff, then of course I may be wearing like a mini skirt and low cut top or tight mini dress, etc whatever and they see the pictures from the night out. Most recent one was for my 27th birthday I went out wearing leather shorts and a low cut top and knee high boots. Everything still covered.

Her family wants her to cover up.

My parents and my older sister have all taken it upon themselves to say that I don’t dress appropriately, im going to attract men who only want one thing (mind you, I don’t date or even talk to men because I have no interest in marriage or dating) & That im giving people bad impression of me, etc. embarrassing them in-front of family and friends. My mom had the audacity to say I should have more respect for her and my dad to not wear these clothes, on MY body as a grown woman. Again my goodies are never out and showing, it’s cleavage and legs and most. & Only for clubbing. Am I wrong here??

It sounds like a cultural thing. Her family disapproves, but that doesn’t means she has to change the way she dresses. She could stop showing them pictures she knows they won’t like if she doesn’t want to deal with their negative comments.

Blocking them on certain posts might help.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The pictures are the problem.

She could stop posting pictures when she goes clubbing.

Here’s a similar comment.

Or she can change her privacy settings.

If her parents don’t see the pictures, they won’t complain.

