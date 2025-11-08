Woman Buys A New Refrigerator For Her Kitchen, But She Gets Suspicious When The Delivery Man Starts Asking Lots Of Questions

Have you ever bought a kitchen appliance and had a lot of trouble getting it delivered and installed? Sometimes what they tell you at the store is different than what the delivery man tells you.

In this story, one homeowner gets annoyed when the delivery man tells her there are additional charges, but she gets suspicious when he starts asking questions.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Enjoy your new refrigerator! I recently bought a new refrigerator. At the time of purchase, I told them I needed the new fridge delivered and the old fridge removed. They said no problem and charged me an extra fee for that. When I called the day before delivery to confirm the details, I am told for the first time that removal of the old fridge isn’t included but that the driver would still remove it for $20 cash. I’m irked but whatever, it’s just an extra twenty.

But those aren’t the only additional charges.

The driver arrives with the new fridge and tells me my doorway isn’t big enough and that my door will have to be taken off the hinges and that costs an extra $40 cash. But wait, that’s not all – the doors to the new & old fridge also needed to be detached and then reattached to allow the move in and out. And this costs an extra $20 cash.

Why all the questions?

I’m aggravated but feeling like I’m over a barrel so we proceed. While he’s working, the delivery guy starts asking me questions about the old fridge. Is it broken? No, runs fine. Then why are you replacing it? I just renovated the kitchen and am getting stainless to match. He finishes the job and leaves.

She was right to be suspicious.

The next day I get a call from the driver asking me where are the drawers and door inserts for my old fridge. You see, it turns out he he wanted to keep my old fridge and use it himself. I started to suspect this when he was asking questions about the old fridge before. So when he stepped outside, I quickly pulled out all three crisper drawers and every shelf that sits inside the fridge door. I hid them all in a back bedroom and he never noticed.

He was NOT happy!

He was aggravated and wanted to come back for the drawers and shelves. Told him that would cost an extra $40 for the drawers and $20 for the shelves. Just kidding I said, I’m using them in my cabinet doors and for storage under sinks and in the basement so I would be keeping those. But enjoy the fridge!

It might’ve been different if he had been honest. Maybe he could’ve bought it off of her for cheap.

