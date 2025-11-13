Woman Called Out Her Mother For Only Contacting Her When It’s About Money, So She Snapped And Told Her That She Had Enough

Money can often cause strains in family relationships.

AITA for telling my mother she only wants money from me? I lost my father when I was a teen (not in the US). I haven’t seen my mother in over 18 months. But the last three times were us going to them, which is a five-hour drive. I’m (30F) still on her healthcare plan. I’m supposed to be on my work’s healthcare plan, but the accountant sucks. And for the last four months, I’ve been trying to get her to do her job.

For the last eight months, the only times my mum has called or texted me was to ask me to pay for my healthcare plan. Or to complain about money. Note that she lives in a very big, expensive house. And her husband hasn’t worked in the 17 years they’ve been together. But that’s not the point.

She once again texted me for the healthcare money and sent screenshots of her bank account. A quick message was added, hoping I was OK. She then also texted me asking me to pay for half of my grandmother’s flight to visit my mum at Christmas. She wasn’t really clear if my husband and I were invited, but I imagined we were.

When we went to Christmas at their house, we were also asked to contribute a significant sum. She then tried calling multiple times. I told that it’s normal that I pay for the healthcare plan and I have no problem doing that. But I’ve had enough of her only contacting me for money or to complain about money. She got upset and said it wasn’t true and hung up.

I texted her to scroll up, as she hadn’t responded to any of my texts announcing my new job or on my new haircut. She hadn’t asked me anything about my husband or my life. Her only texts and calls in the last eight months were for the healthcare plan payment and making sure I paid. I am not a mooch. I’ve paid for my own clothes since I was 15, for my studies, my own house, etc. I’m not rich and sometimes struggle, but I pay my own way.

It’s been by unfortunate chance that I am still on her healthcare. But I am doing everything with the useless accountant to change that. I pay every month, although, sometimes, I do pay a day late. Also note my mother has always been generous with her money with other people, especially her husband’s family. She is just very particular with me. So, AITA for telling my mother she is only interested in money from me?

