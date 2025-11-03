Woman Decided To Stop Updating Her Dad About Her Life Because He Never Reach Out To Her, But Her Dad Got Upset From Her Lack Of Communication

Communicating with loved ones living far away has never been so easy with technology.

AITA for not sending my dad updates about my life or my daughter when he never calls, texts, or visits? I (30F) had a decent relationship with my dad overall. Growing up, it was just him and me from about 7th grade until I graduated, and we were really close. He was an alcoholic, which had its challenges. But when we were together, we got along well.

The issue is when we’re apart he never calls, texts, or visits. After I moved out, he remarried an old family friend of my mom’s, a story for another day. That’s when things really changed. Her kids and grandkids always seemed to come first. For example, they’d drive almost 3 hours to see her daughter and grandkids.

But they wouldn’t make the extra 30-minute drive to see me. I brought it up once, and his excuse was they visited her daughter because she had kids. Fine! But then I had my own daughter, and still, they never came to us. The only time they saw us was when we went to them.

Later, her daughter and grandkids moved out of state to Nebraska. My dad and his wife went on a whole road trip out there to see them. Meanwhile, my husband, daughter, and I lived in Arizona for 3 years, and they never came once. Eventually, they actually moved to Nebraska to be closer to her daughter and grandkids. Since then, I’ve only seen them once and that was when we flew out there.

Recently, I posted online about my daughter struggling with something. My dad called asking what was going on. Since he asked, I filled him in. He got upset and asked why I never update him about my life or my daughter. I told him, “Because you never call, text, or ask.”

Now, he and his wife are upset, saying it’s my fault because “the phone goes both ways.” They said I should be updating him no matter what. I get that the phone goes both ways. I do exactly that with my father-in-law and step-MIL.

But the difference is they actually reach out, ask about my daughter, and make the effort to visit us. That makes me want to share updates, because they show they care. So, AITA for not sending updates to my dad? When he doesn’t bother to call, text, or show any interest?

