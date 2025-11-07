Woman Delivered Her Own Brother When She Was Only Seven Years Old, But She Got Hurt When He Shared That Story As A Funny Anecdote

Some childhood memories are covered with pain and struggles.

This woman was only seven when she had to deliver her baby brother all by herself on a rural farm.

Years later, during her anniversary party with her husband, her brother mentioned that story as if it was a funny incident.

She called him out, saying it wasn’t funny at all.

AITA for telling my brother that the day he was born was the worst day of my life? I (F) was born in 1962 in a rural area before ultrasound machines were everywhere. And the nearest town was not that close to us. Babies were born at home and delivered by the same midwife.

This woman narrated how she helped her mom give birth to her brother.

So, when I was 7, my mother got pregnant with twins and had no idea she was carrying two babies. The midwife had just delivered the first baby and probably did not realize there was one more to come. She had to be immediately driven by my father to another farm where she was needed. This means that, when my mother's contractions started again, I was then alone in a farm with her and the first newborn baby.

She recalled it was the scariest moment of her life.

It was up to me to deliver my youngest brother with my mother instructing me. This was hands down the worst and scariest moment of my life. Because I feared both my mother, and the baby wouldn't make it. Well, thankfully it all worked out.

His brother thought the incident was a funny anecdote.

Last weekend, my husband and I were celebrating our 40th wedding anniversary, and we had a party. People were making speeches and talking about us. But when the mic got to my brother, he took the chance to tell this story as if it was a fun anecdote. Of course, he has no firsthand memory of his own birth and only knows what he was told about it.

For her, it was the opposite.

He said, "…And then, my dad got home and there were two babies instead of one! So funny! Anyway, thanks, sis, for helping me come into this world." And everybody thought it was fun and sweet, but to me it was the opposite. It brought back some memories that are not at all positive to me.

She confronted her brother, saying it wasn’t a funny story.

My mood completely shifted after that. And I think my brother noticed at once because he came to talk to me afterwards. He asked if he had said something wrong. So I told him this is not a funny story to me, and that the day he was born was indeed the worst day of my life. It's not something I'd like to think back in a happy moment celebrating my marriage.

But now, she’s wondering if she should have just stayed quiet.

He went quiet and then said, "Wow, I was trying to honor you and that's how you thought of my speech?" The thing is I wasn't saying that him being born was a bad thing, I love my brother. It was just that the circumstances of his birth made the occasion traumatic for me. And that he should know better than talking about it as a "fun fact" if he had put himself in my shoes. But now, I think I should have kept quiet and said nothing, whether it bothered me or not.

Not every childhood memory is meant to be a punchline.

