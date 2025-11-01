Woman Feels Hurt And Angry Because Her Husband Left Her Alone At A Wedding Where She Didn’t Know Anyone, And He Keeps Being Hard On Her For Being Upset

On special occasions, some spouses reveal their true colors and it’s painful.

Check out why this woman has very hard feelings for her husband.

AITAH for hating my husband on his bday? I posted here few weeks ago that my husband was invited to be the groomsman at his best friends wedding. I was feeling iffy about it bc we’ve been together 10yrs and he never introduced me to these people. This is the first time meeting them.

Now comes the discomfort she had been anticipating.

The wedding day was last night and I came to find out during the seating that I had NO table. He/his friends – SOMEONE forgot to include me. He said he told them, and reminded them to include me, that he RSVP’d us both, however someone still forgot. I had to stand for 1hr waiting the party planner find somewhere to put in. He was part of the wedding so he’s seated with the other groomsmen/bridesmaids. I’m sitting around some strangers that took me in. This nice lady saw me standing almost with tears in my eyes and asked me if I wanted to sit with them. He is still seated with his friends. While I’m here alone. It is also his birthday and he’s mad at me that I’m mad at him. He sees this as no fault of his own and doesn’t think I should’ve been mad at him on his birthday. Now he’s blaming me for ruining his day.

While the party planner was looking for somewhere to fit me in, I had to stand alone. He didn’t even made the effort to stay near me, seeing as I didn’t know a single person in that place.

It’s painful for her to see his indifference to her feelings.

No, while I was there standing humiliated he was seating and laughing with his friends while texting me things like “ Just wait, they’ll get a chair and will set a dinning set for you somewhere,” “ Stop ruining my night, it’s not a big deal” etc. I left and sat in the lobby. And he started blowing up my phone – didn’t even made the effort to come looking for me himself. I almost left. I don’t know anyone in the wedding besides him. I came for him because it was also his day. But I felt humiliated, like nobody really made the effort to include me, the bride and groom, his friends etc. Nobody made an effort to make sure I was ok or even apologized. Only one of his friends came to me and said “Darn, I’m sorry for what happened to you.” I couldn’t hold back my tears and had to hide in the bathroom for a little while. AITAH for being mad at him and blaming him for this?

Here is what folks are saying.

I agree!

Wow. Who pooped in your corn flakes?

Same. Find someone who will be good to you.

I thought so, too. The wedding is a symptom.

TOTAL bully.

Run! Run far away!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.