Woman Found Out That Her Brother Didn’t Move His Dog Out Of The House During Her Visit, So She Refused To Stay With Them To Protect Her Young Kids

When it comes to their kids, parents have natural instincts.

This woman was visiting her family and had expressed her concerns about her brother’s aggressive dog.

She said that if they couldn’t move the dog away, they would be willing to choose a different accommodation.

Her brother promised that the dog would be out of the house during their stay.

But she and her family arrived to find the dog still there and locked in a room.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for not wanting to share a house with my brothers dog My brother, let’s call him Henry, has a dog. He’s an aggressive breed, and I’ve seen him snap on kids. I’m visiting from out of town. And I made it clear that I don’t want the dog there while my family and I are there.

This woman has 2 young children who love dogs.

My kids are 1 and 4. They love dogs so I know they would try to pet and snuggle him. Henry also has a 5-year-old that the dog has snapped on and whale-eyed before. Henry also lives with my parents.

She brought up her concern about the dog to her family.

Now, about a month ago, we were all together on a separate family trip, and I brought up the dog issue. I said I am not comfy staying in a house with the dog because I don’t want my kids getting hurt. Henry said he’d lock him in their (finished) basement, and he won’t bother us at all. I said I wasn’t even comfy with that and I can stay with my aunt or sister. Door can get open. He can slip out. He said he’d handle the situation and make sure he’s out of the house for the duration of our stay.

She reminded her mom again, saying they could stay somewhere else if they couldn’t move the dog away.

I believed him. I talked to my mom two days ago. I mentioned again that I can ask my aunt if I could stay with them. Especially if they’re uncomfortable with figuring the dog out.

When they arrived, she learned that the dog was locked in the master bedroom.

We walk in today to my parents’ house, and my sister tells me that the dog is locked upstairs in the master bedroom. But this is where my daughter and husband will be sleeping in. He said he’ll move him once it’s time to sleep, and nobody can get in because the door is locked. I told them that if that’s the case, my family will find a hotel room.

Things got heated, and she was called disrespectful.

I asked my brother why he gave me his word, yet the dog is still there. He told me, “Because dad didn’t give me permission and insisted the dog stay.” Things got heated and I got called disrespectful for not trusting my parents’ word that nothing would happen. However, I know accidents can happen, and this is an aggressive dog that I’ve seen snap before.

Now, she’s wondering if what she did was wrong.

We got our stuff and then and only then my brother said he’ll take the dog somewhere. I feel kind of bad that I made such a big stink. And things are so weird now. But AITA for refusing to share the house with the dog?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You’re allowed to have boundaries, says this one.

People are siding with her.

This one suggests finding a hotel.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

Your kids’ safety should always be your priority.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.