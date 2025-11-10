Woman Gets Botox Treatment For Her Migraines And Now One Of Her Eyes Refuses To Open

Botox is best known for helping to get rid of wrinkles, but it can also be used to help treat or prevent migraines.

While usually it is pretty safe, there are times when there are some unwanted side effects, which is what happened to this TikToker.

She made a video about it, and right from the start, you can see that there is something wrong with her left eye. She begins the video by saying, “Unsolicited eye update. So, I got my eye drops, and they clearly are not working. And I’m not sure if it’s supposed to take a while or not because my doctor literally didn’t talk to me and tell me exactly what to expect, or even give me directions on how to take them.”

Yikes, she needs a new doctor.

She goes on, “It’s not working. I have been taping my eyelid open every once in a while to be able to see and give this eye a break. And my eyes are SO DRY because it’s like this eye, especially because it is just being used all of a sudden, and I think my eye is compensating for the fact that this eye is closed.”

That makes sense. It sounds terribly uncomfortable.

Next, she says, “So, I ordered some eye drops online, but I just want to do a little disclaimer because a lot of people are commenting, saying, just asking questions about the Botox, saying things like, ‘you should have gone to an injector. Next time, go to an experienced injector.’ Unfortunately, this was for migraines, so I was pretty limited to just my neurologist, unfortunately.”

I hope her migraines are better, at least.

She ends the video by saying, “But I will keep you updated.”

I’m curious to know how long this lasts.

Hopefully, not much longer, but I want to see that update.

Watch the full video for yourself to see how she is doing.

