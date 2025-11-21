Woman Going Viral After Telling Story Of Her Neighbor Lying To Animal Control About Her Dog Having Rabies

For many people, dogs are a beloved part of the family, and they will defend them like they would a child.

So, when this woman’s neighbor called animal control on her dog, saying it had rabies, she had to react.

Buckle up, this one is quite the story.

In the first video, she talks about her first interaction with her nasty neighbor. She was simply walking her dog, who stopped to poop on the neighbor’s lawn between the sidewalk and the street. She had the bags ready to go to pick up the poop so there wouldn’t be a mess left behind.

Unfortunately, the neighbor came out and told her to stop letting her dog poop on her lawn.

Ok, that is annoying, but I guess it is no big deal. Watch part one of the drama unfold here before scrolling down:

It gets worse. In part two of the series, this woman explains how she was simply out on a walk with the dogs again when she saw animal control vehicles enter the neighborhood.

Soon, they are telling her that the neighbor had reported to them that her dogs were running wild and even had rabies.

Needless to say, this was nothing but a lie, and the animal control agents knew that as soon as they looked at her dogs.

The police were called, and they went to talk to the neighbor. You can see part two unfold here, and then scroll down for the conclusion of the story:

Not surprisingly, they showed that the woman lied because she was scared of big dogs.

The police and animal control issued her a warning, which I suppose is a start.

The drama between this lady and her neighbor just keeps escalating.

Finally, after a year, the neighbor apologized, but not to this woman, to her HUSBAND!

Wow! This lady is something else.

Check out the final part of the story here:

How can people live like this? If the neighbor was afraid of dogs, she could have told this TikToker directly and tried to work something out, like good neighbors.

What a story, it was well worth watching all three videos.

Make sure you watched all three above.

The people in the comments also loved the story. Check out some of the top comments below.

This commenter loves that she picks up the poop, but wishes dogs didn’t use their yard as a bathroom.

The author of the video added some context, which was very helpful.

Many people are afraid of rotties, but that is no excuse.

Come on lady, what happened to being a good neighbor?

