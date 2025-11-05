Woman Has Been Saving Money For Her Daughter To Attend Private School, But Her Stepson’s Mom Thinks She Should Pay For Him To Go There Too

Imagine having a child and a stepchild. If you were setting aside money for your child’s future, would you do the same for your stepchild, or would you expect the stepchild’s parents to do that instead?

In this story, a woman shares how looking for private schools for her daughter has really upset her stepson’s mom.

AITA for not wanting to pay for my step son to go to private school? My partner and I have a child together and a 10 year old step son from his previous relationship (we aren’t married).

We have my step son 50% of the time and his mother the other 50% of the time. I earn more than my partner but not considerably more but I am very good at saving. Since our child was born I have been putting money in to a savings account for her and will continue to do so towards a house deposit when she is older and also saving a fund towards private school.

My partner has not been putting any money aside for either child and neither has my step son’s mum. Now that my step son’s mum has heard that we have been looking at private schools for our daughter she is accusing me of being unfair to her son. Over the years I have paid for clothing, activities, holidays and a private tutor and treated him as I would my own but now this has caused a rift.

I would love for him to have the same opportunities as my daughter but he has two parents and I can’t understand why it’s all up to me to save for both children or why my biological child should miss out on the opportunities I am trying to create for her. It’s confusing, as a step parent one minute you get told to treat them as your own and the next minute you get told not to overstep because you aren’t their mum. AITA?

