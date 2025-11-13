Woman Hurries Into Elevator Before Another Person Has A Chance To Exit, So The Second Person Gives Her A Taste Of Her Own Medicine The Next Day

Elevator etiquette includes letting people in the elevator exit before trying to enter the elevator.

What would you do if someone didn’t follow this often unspoken rule? Would you let it go or try to get even?

In this story, one person takes the second option. Let’s see how the story plays out.

I purposefully walked into a woman who wouldn’t let me off the elevator. Staying in a hotel for a week for a work thing. There’s this woman who I encountered when attempting to get out of the elevator. She was either with her boyfriend or her husband.

This lady sounds pretty inconsiderate.

Elevator doors open she’s right there and she just zooms in. I have to jump back to avoid being mowed over. Her partner waits for me to exit.

Time to turn the tables.

Well the next day I’m leaving around the same time. Elevator doors open and there she is. Without thinking I’m like “Not today!” and with the same energy I power walk out shoulder checking her. I’m shorter than her so it’s more like shoulder chest check. But she stumbles and gives me a dirty look, I just smile and continue on. I saw her one more time in the lobby and just smiled at her in the face of her glare.

There’s nothing like turning the tables on a rude person to put them in their place.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person can relate to this story.

People don’t seem to be aware of their surroundings at grocery stores either.

Another person shares their experience.

Here’s a similar story but on a train.

Clueless people deserve to be put in their place.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.