Woman In A Wheelchair Makes The Wedding Cake For Her Brother’s Wedding, But The Venue Was Not Disabled-Friendly

Imagine trying to decide on a wedding venue. If your sister were in a wheelchair, would you take that into consideration?

In this story, one woman in a wheelchair doesn’t realize until the day of her brother’s wedding just how hard it is going to be for her to navigate the outdoor wedding venue he picked.

She’s even more upset because she put a lot of time, thought and effort into baking a wedding cake for him.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

WIBTA if I never made a cake for my one brother again even though I’ll keep making them for the rest of the family because of how he treated me at his wedding? My brother (20M) and his fiance (20F) asked if I would make their wedding cake. Context, I was a professional baker for years but am now disabled, use a wheelchair and have very limited energy, so I don’t do cakes professionally anymore, only for loved ones. I was happy to do it as my gift to them. We talked, and agreed on a 3 tier, white, sage and gold cake with lots of white flowers and greenery. SIL said she would give me flowers for the cake so it would match hers.

Making a wedding cake is a lot of work!

week of- I baked 16 cakes, stacked, filled and decorated them all into a beautiful 3 tier cake. This took me 30+ hours, and every bit of energy left in my poor disabled body. But hey, he’s my brother, he’d do the same for me right? day before- Mom was tasked to bring me the flowers for the cake, but when I saw them I learned they had changed their colors, the flowers were all orange and yellow. Not the white flowers & greenery I’d made this cake for. SIL only gave mom a few flowers, but the cake she asked for had TONS, so I had to go out to get more after spending the last 13 hours on this cake. Plus my brother called to ask if he could pick up leftover flowers cause I took so many.

They didn’t really consider her wheelchair when picking a venue.

day of- My mom calls me to warn me that the venue, outdoors, is mostly paved but very steep and that it’s going to be hard for me to move. Part was being held in a field that would be incredibly difficult for me to roll across. I got out of photos late because they had not told the photographers that we needed anything with me in it first so that I could go. But we did make it in time to set up the cake, it looked cute, the flowers and greenery I got to mix in worked out.

She didn’t try to hide how difficult this was.

Then was the part that was held in a field. A friend offered to push me but I decided that since the whole family was watching, may as well give them a show. I chose to roll into place myself, this looked horrible. I was clearly having a hard time getting around. My other friend sitting in the crowd said that everyone around her went silent and stared in discomfort with how difficult this was for me.

It gets worse.

That’s when I learned there was no accessible bathroom. Mom had to help me onto the toilet with the door wide open and multiple people helping us. There was no note on how many guests can park so someone was in the lines of the accessible spot that made it so I couldn’t get anywhere. We had to go get them to move their car and the guy who’s car it was treated me horribly.

She couldn’t hold in her emotions any longer.

That’s when I broke down in front of the whole family, crying and shaking from embarrassment, exhaustion and betrayal. As soon as that cake was cut, I went to tell the bride and groom “bye” and told my brother we are going to have a talk later. I am going to tell him that I’m never going to make him anything ever again. If they want cake, they need to buy it. They showed that they are not willing to put in even a fraction of the effort or thought that I give to them.

They definitely weren’t very considerate when they picked the venue. A heads up about the bumpy ground and not having an accessible toilet would’ve been better than not even thinking it mention it. She definitely does not have to make them any more cakes.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She shouldn’t even mention the cake when she talks to her brother.

He was very inconsiderate.

This person jokes that the wedding won’t last.

Talking to him may not even make a difference.

Not all wedding venues are wheelchair friendly.

