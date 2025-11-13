Woman Joked About Her Niece Having The Same Cold And Terrifying Stare As Her Mother, And Now Her Brother Is Furious

Some people judge too quickly.

If you noticed a relative’s baby had a terrifyingly similar trait to one of their parents, would you keep your thoughts to yourself or blurt out your observation?

The woman in this story thinks her sister-in-law’s stare can be cold and intimidating.

So when she noticed the same look in her baby niece, she blurted out a comment that his brother found offensive.

Aitah for saying ” it’s genetic” about my brother/sils baby? My SIL is not the nicest person. She rarely talks to anyone and she doesn’t particularly like our family. But she loves my brother. She makes an appearance maybe twice a year, and that’s it.

She has this stare that can make you feel tiny and stupid. According to my mom, her dad has the same stare and is terrifying. They went to school together, and my mom is convinced her dad has sociopathic tendencies.

Anyway, my brother and SIL have a baby. She’s 9 months old. I went to hold her, and she gave me the same stare. When she did, I just blurted out, “Jesus Christ, it’s genetic.” I was embarrassed.

As I blurted that out, I didn’t hold the baby and just went to do something else. Apparently, my brother is angry about it. He said that I’m acting like there is something wrong with their baby just because she looked at me. Now, he didn’t want me to hold her. AITA?

