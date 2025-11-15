Woman Lets Friend’s Ex Rent A Room In Her Apartment, But When She Calls Him Out On Being Messy, He Gets Revenge Via The Internet

Would you ever consider letting a friend’s ex move in with you? I’m not talking like dating or having a romantic relationship with a friend’s ex. I’m simply talking about letting them become your roommate.

In this story, one woman agrees to let her friend’s ex rent a room in her apartment, but she quickly learns that was a really bad idea.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

User roommate and why not to take someone in being kicked out. I had a friend who started a relationship with a younger guy. She took him in. He was one of those “against the man” dudes. She had an amazing home and helped him.

This was a bad idea!

She broke up and felt guilty, asked and I took him in since I had an extra room. I thought $750 a month was bonus. Rooms were literally $1800 a month in my area. He was a nightmare.

She put her foot down.

His bathroom was the guest bathroom and he wouldn’t clean. It was gross. I told him if I had to hire a maid, he was paying. He ended up getting a job from “the man”.

He got revenge on her!

I had signed up for another master degree. The one bill he paid was Internet service. He was moving out Sunday night and that jerk turned it off late Friday, which I needed. He knew I couldn’t turn it back on until Monday.

He had the nerve to ask for a favor.

Sunday, he asked to leave his fancy fish tank for Monday. And I said nope and he’d find it on the doorstep. so Bye!

It’s always interesting when the victim of the revenge tells the story. I didn’t see that coming this time.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

