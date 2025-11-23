Woman Loves Her In-Laws But Doesn’t Want Them Staying At Her House For A Month, But Her Husband Wants To Let Them Stay As Long As They Want

Marriage is all about compromise, but sometimes one person seems unwilling to compromise and bulldozes their spouse.

AITA – Not wanting in-laws to stay for extended trips AITA??? For context, my husband and I live in the US. His family is from South Africa, and because of this we don’t get to see them often. I feel for him and the sacrifices he makes living so far from them, but I struggle with the differences he and I have regarding our home and visitation.

When his brother came to the states for college, he would move in with us for months at a time between semesters. We were responsible for paying for the additional expenses of him staying with us, for example, food. It was never really asked of me if he could stay, just expected. Fast forward to us having a baby, and MIL insisted on staying for three months once the baby was born.

I fought this, as I wanted this precious time with my first child, but I lost because “in their culture, that is what grandmas do.” I was a mess the entire time and felt like I was disrespected and robbed of a precious time. It also made me resent her.

MIL now wants to come back 8 months later, and stay for a month. I told my husband this was not okay with me, and I felt like a week was more appropriate. Mind you, we cannot take off work or really change our routine. He disagreed and to compromise, we came to the decision of two weeks. Now I’m finding out she already booked her flight tickets for the entire month and won’t change them because of cost. I was told by husband’s brother, not even my husband.

We argued and he told me it’s always a fight, I make him be a bad son, and that I broke his heart because “it’s family.” I don’t hate my in-laws, but I’m extremely introverted and have an incredibly hard time with change in routine and people in my space. I can’t decompress or “turn off” when someone is living in my home. I work an incredibly stressful job on top of taking care of a baby. AITA for fighting this fight?

