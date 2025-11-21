Woman Made It Clear She Only Wanted Cats In Her Home, So A Huge Argument Ensued When Her Boyfriend Said He Wanted A Dog

Compromise is important in every relationship, especially when it comes to personal preferences.

If you were a cat person, would you ever consider dating a dog person?

The woman in this story was upfront with her boyfriend that she wanted to have and care for 5 ragdoll cats and zero dogs.

They made it happen, but now her boyfriend wants a dog.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Boyfriend wants a dog because I have cats. To set things straight, when I met my boyfriend I had told him I had one cat, a ragdoll, and I was getting a new kitten soon. This was before we had gotten together and were in the talking stage.

This woman loves cats and is not fond of dogs.

I told him my dream was to have five ragdolls and that was non-negotiable if we got together. I asked again and again if he was a cat person, to which he agreed he was and said he adored cats. I also said I don’t really want dogs, as they’re just too much maintenance for me.

Now, her boyfriend is hinting that he wants to have his own dog.

Now, at five ragdolls, my boyfriend has been bringing up getting a dog. He says he has always been a cat and dog person. He wants something that loves him because my cats all love me more than him. He says he wants a Frenchie, which I don’t really like the idea of, and doesn’t want any other sort of breed. I just don’t like how they look or the snorting sounds they make.

She asked him who’s gonna clean up after the dog.

He works 12-hour shifts from 5 to 5, six days a week, and I also work during the day, normally 9 to 6. I asked him how the dog will use the bathroom during the day if he can’t change his shifts for the rest of its life. He said we can keep puppy pads in one corner of the house. But I think that’s abnormal and weird for a dog (even at adult stages) to go no. 1 on puppy pads.

Things started heating up because he accused him of controlling all the animals in the house.

Now, he is saying I’m a hypocrite because our ragdolls are indoor cats and do their business in litter boxes. He is upset at me for “controlling all the animals in our house and what comes in.” AITA? Should I give in and let him get it despite not wanting it at all and not really wanting to have to care for a dog?

Is she being mean or is he being unrealistic?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Relationship is about balance and compromise.

