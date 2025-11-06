Woman Notices That Her Roommate’s Boyfriend Is At Their Place All The Time, So She Gives Her Roommate Two Options

They say you shouldn’t become roommates with a friend because it will change your friendship, probably permanently.

AITA for refusing to let my roommate’s boyfriend basically move in without paying rent? Crazy things are happening they say, but maybe this might not be really crazy. I share an apartment with my roommate. We’ve been friends for a few years now and decided to live together last year to save money. Everything was fine at first, we laugh and have fun like newlyweds.

But over the past few months, her boyfriend has been over constantly. Like… he’s here more than she is. He doesn’t just stay the night once or twice a week. He leaves clothes here, showers here, eats food from the fridge (that I bought), and even uses my stuff sometimes. When I get home from work, half the time he is comfortably relaxed on the couch, watching TV. I couldn’t take it anymore so I brought it up to my roommate, and I tried to be calm about it. I said , “Babe, I’ve noticed your guy is basically here all the time. I’m not comfortable with that, especially since he’s not contributing to rent or utilities.” My roomie got defensive and said, “Well, he’s my boyfriend, and it shouldn’t matter if he’s around a lot.”

I told her it does matter because I’m not comfortable again and since she’s mostly not at home due to the nature of her work, I’m at the losing end and all bills are on me. I even offered a compromise: either he starts pitching in for rent/utilities, or he needs to limit how much time he spends here. I thought that was pretty fair, but she blew up and accused me of being controlling and “jealous.” Far from it. I literally just want a fair living arrangement.

Now she’s barely speaking to me. But to me, it is a big deal, because this isn’t what I signed up for when I agreed to split rent with one person, not one person plus her boyfriend. My boyfriend doesn’t inconvenience her, so her boyfriend shouldn’t inconvenience me. Please, people, am I at fault?

There’s a difference between having one roommate and basically having two roommates.

