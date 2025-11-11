Woman Refused To Attend Her Nephew’s Birthday Party Because She Didn’t Get An Invitation From Her Sister, But Her Father Thinks She’s Being Dramatic

Proper communication is important if you want your message to be received clearly.

Would you go to a birthday party for a family member if you weren’t actually invited? Would you assume you were invited just because you’re part of the family?

This woman is tired of not getting any formal invitation from her sister.

She only finds out about family events through her parents.

So now, for her nephew’s birthday, she decided not to attend unless she gets an invitation.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for not goin to my nephew’s birthday? My sister doesn’t actually invite me to things. She just tells my parents and expects me to come, too, because she thinks they’ll tell me. My parents and I do work together, but other than that, I do have my own life.

This woman wasn’t invited to her nephew’s baptism, yet her sister was expecting to see her there.

I wasn’t invited to my nephew’s baptism. When the day came for the baptism, she asked my parents where I was. My dad told her I wasn’t invited. My sister told him, “Well, I told you and figured you’d tell her.” My dad told her, “Your sister has her own life. She doesn’t live with us.”

The same thing happened on her nephew’s birthday.

I only found out about the baptism a week before because my mom told me they might cancel since they were sick. I then only found out about the birthday party a week ago, because my mom was talking about the Facebook invite. She looked and said I was not on the invite list but some of our other family were, even though she hardly sees them.

She decided not to attend since she didn’t receive an invitation.

I was talking with my dad and said I have nothing going on this month. He responded, “Your nephew’s birthday party.” I said, “No, I wasn’t invited to it, so I’m not going.” We both went into this whole thing about how if she tells them, she’s automatically inviting me.

Her dad thinks she’s being dramatic about it, though.

I told my dad, “That’s not true. I have my own life, my own plans, and I don’t live with you.” So, if she actually wants me there, she should actually invite me, even if it’s a Facebook invite. He thinks I’m being dramatic about the whole thing, but I’m not gonna just show up somewhere. Especially if it feels like I’m not even wanted there and I can’t get a simple text invite. So, AITA for not going to my nephew’s birthday party?

It’s not to much to ask to actually be invited to the party.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person shares what they would do.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

This user shares another insightful comment.

Finally, here’s one possible assumption, too.

If you want someone to show up, you should make the effort to actually invite them.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.