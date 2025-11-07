Woman Reminded Her Ex-Husband To Switch His Phone Line Multiple Times, So Now She’s Considering Cutting It Off If

Clear agreements after divorce are crucial for peace of mind.

AITA if I shut off my ex husbands cell phone line? My ex-husband moved out of our house in January 2025 when our divorce was final. I’ve asked him multiple times over the last ten months to switch his cell phone line over to his account. I’ve told him he can leave it on my bill if he sends me $95 a month for his line. That covers both the phone and service.

It’s now almost October and he still hasn’t done it. We have a son together, and I’m tired of asking and asking, and him doing nothing. AITA if I tell him that if he hasn’t switched it by X date, I will be shutting it off? He relies on the phone for work and all communication. He tends to play the victim so I know if I do this, he will make me feel like a bad guy.

