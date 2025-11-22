Woman Stayed Up Late To See Her Boyfriend After He Begged To Visit, But Then He Didn’t Show Up

Respect in relationships means valuing each other’s time and effort.

If your boyfriend begged to come over to visit you, would you stay up late even if you were exhausted, or would you tell him you’ll see him another time?

In this story, one woman was exhausted but agreed to see her boyfriend anyway.

She waited patiently for him to arrive, but now she’s questioning whether it’s even worth continuing the relationship.

Check out the full story below.

AITAH if I break up with my bf over a movie night? Last night, my boyfriend (21M) literally begged me (20F) to let him come over because he missed me. I would usually always say yes, but I haven’t been sleeping well these past few days. I was also working a morning shift today, so I knew that I would fall asleep fast. He told me that he wouldn’t be able to come down until 11 p.m. After he kept asking me, I finally agreed.

This woman waited for her boyfriend to arrive.

I hadn’t seen him in a while, so I got us some snacks so that we could watch movies and just relax together. In order to not fall asleep waiting for him, I turned on a movie for myself. I didn’t open his message for 20 minutes, thinking that he would call me once he was here. It was an hour after he said he would come when I texted him, saying, “Are you still coming?” He replied, “What do you mean? You didn’t answer.”

She tried to call him, but he’s not responding.

Mind you, I only didn’t answer his message for 20 minutes, and we’d been talking all day about how he was meant to come over. Then, I tried to call him right after he sent that message. Now, it’s been like an hour that I’ve been left on delivered, and I just feel like an idiot.

Now, she’s wondering if she should break up with him.

I feel like he’s wasting my time and my energy. I stayed up for him even though I’m exhausted, just to see him. And now, he’s ghosting me. Am I the jerk if I break things off with him?

She really just wanted to go to sleep, but she stayed up to see her boyfriend who never showed up. It’s easy to see why she’s upset.

Never beg for someone’s time when they don’t respect yours.

