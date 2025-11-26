Woman Told Ex Why Their Child Wouldn’t Be Able To Talk On The Phone With His Mom As Previously Planned, But Her Ex’s Mom Is Mad At Her

Imagine being divorced with a child and trying really hard to keep your ex’s family involved in your child’s life.

If your ex’s mom, the child’s grandmother, wanted to talk to your child on the phone but you weren’t able to make that happen, would you call the ex’s mom to tell her, or would you send the message to her via your ex?

In this story, one woman is in this situation and chooses the second option, but her ex’s mom is making her question that decision.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not responding to my ex-husbands MIL for 3 days? My ex-husband and I divorced about 3 years ago. We have a 5 year old child together. I have bent over backwards to facilitate our child having strong relationships with him and his entire family despite his choice to move several hours away.

She can’t cater to every request.

I worked a night shift and was unable to facilitate a phone call at the time requested by my ex-husbands mother.. this was coupled by the fact that my phone was malfunctioning. I was sleeping and sent a message to my ex asking him to let his mom know, so I could fall back asleep.

Her ex’s mom thinks she handled the situation wrong.

I got back into our messaging app and opened our messages this morning (3 days later) after getting my new phone. I received a message from his mother who was very upset that I did not tell her myself, and essentially telling me I was being dishonest. I reminded my ex that if there are pressing issues, I need for him to be the one to reach out to me. I hate conflict and I try very hard to avoid it, so this is bugging me a lot.

Her ex’s mom needs to give her a break. It sounds like she didn’t even have a working phone.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the answer is clear. She did nothing wrong.

Boundaries are important.

Here’s a suggestion for how to respond to the ex MIL.

This person wouldn’t give the ex MIL a warning.

Another person suggests making the ex responsible for his mom’s relationship with their child.

When you get divorced, you’re no longer obligated to talk to your ex’s parents.

