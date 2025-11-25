Girlfriend Tried To Help Her Irresponsible Boyfriend Stay Financially Afloat, But When He Blew His Savings Again And Got In Trouble With The IRS, She Decided She Was Done Helping

Everyone wants to be supportive in a relationship, but there’s a fine line between supportive and being taken advantage of.

So when one woman’s boyfriend who had terrible spending asked for yet another “temporary loan,” when he was in trouble with the IRS, she had to let him know he was on his own this time.

AITA for not lending my bf $1.6K to pay his taxes by next week even tho I have the money? My boyfriend has been asking me to let him borrow around $1,650 for the taxes that he’s been needing to pay. Mind you, this is for the October 15 extended deadline. He was supposed to pay this back in March but couldn’t afford it, so he asked for an IRS extension.

She’s tried to guide him multiple times to spend his money more responsibly, but he doesn’t seem to listen.

I’ve been reminding him that he needs to save money so he can pay it off, but all he likes to do is spend. On top of that, he is barely making minimum wage at his job.

She’s tried helping him out in the past too, but he didn’t follow through on his word.

I have let him borrow money for his rent before — four months ago — and I have yet to see that money, even though he promised to pay it back. When we go out, I also pay a lot of the time because he lives paycheck to paycheck.

Part of her feels guilty because from a financial standpoint she can afford to help him.

I am fortunate to have a well-paying job and fair savings in my account. It’s not the point — he just never listens when it comes to using his money wisely. I am very generous when it comes to money, but when he asked again today, I told him no.

He didn’t take her refusal well at all.

He says now that I’m a mean person and don’t care about him or how he’ll end up in jail if he doesn’t pay up — even though I’ve been the only one helping him this whole time. I feel bad because I’m not sure what consequences he will receive. He has been acting pretty dry with me this morning now. So AITA for not letting him borrow money even though I have it?

If this isn’t a wake up call for her boyfriend…

What did Reddit think?

Differences in money habits isn’t something you can just ignore.

While it may not be jail time, there are some consequences coming for her boyfriend.

If she does choose to help him out, she’ll have to be ok with never seeing that money again.

Maybe it’s time to help him reflect a little deeper on his behavior.

At a certain point, this guy just needs to start fending for himself.

It’s hard to build a future with someone who can’t even manage the present.

