Woman Walked Into A Store Wearing A Business Attire With A Briefcase To Buy A Notebook, So The Staff Panicked Thinking She Was There For An Audit

First impressions can sometimes lead to funny misunderstandings.

This woman was on her way to a corporate training session and stopped by a grocery store to buy a notebook.

She was dressed professionally and carrying a briefcase.

So she unknowingly caused a panic among the staff members.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

The Day I Scared an Entire Supermarket of Workers

At the time, I worked for a large grocery chain in Australia.

The uniform then was tailored black bottoms (skirt or trousers) and a pressed white shirt.

I was headed to the state corporate office for a day-long training session.

So I made sure I was wearing my best.

This woman forgot to pack her notebook, so she decided to buy a new one in the grocery store.

I knew I would be given a bucket-load of papers during the day.

So I had switched a few basic personal items into a briefcase for ease of transport.

On the way, I realized I had neglected to pack a notebook.

So I called into the large grocery chain’s main competitor to buy one.

It was right there when I realized.

She walked in the store with her briefcase.

Being security-conscious, I did not want to leave my briefcase in full view of potential thieves in the car park.

So I brought it with me.

The store had only opened five minutes before I got there, so it was very quiet.

I walked in and started wandering, looking for the stationery section.

I smiled at various employees during my travels, located the desired section, and chose a notebook.

The customer service manager asked her if she was from their corporate headquarters.

Because I’m a stationery nut, I also picked up some pens and highlighters.

Then, I headed to the registers.

When I got there, I was approached by the customer service manager.

They asked if I was from their corporate headquarters. I said no.

She learned that the entire store was in a panic.

She said the entire store was in a panic.

As I had walked in wearing the same uniform as their corporate-level employees and carrying a briefcase.

They thought I was there to conduct a surprise audit.

I set her straight, and as I was being checked out, I heard an announcement on the PA:

“False alarm. Everyone can relax!”

Looking too professional sometimes has its downside. Lol.

