Woman Was Loading Her Car After Visiting Family, But Then A Neighbor Mistook Her For The Maid Because He Claimed He Saw A Mop In Her Backseat

by Heather Hall

Nice, large home with a mediocre car outside in the driveway

Pexels/Reddit

You learn a lot about people by what they assume when they don’t know who you are.

So, what would you do if you were packing up your car after visiting family, and a neighbor across the street yelled down, assuming you worked there, all because they “spotted” cleaning supplies that didn’t exist?

Would you ignore them? Or would you correct them right away?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation and is shocked at how fast people jump to conclusions.

Here’s the full scoop.

I saw the mop in your backseat

Several years ago, a friend and I stayed the night at my uncle’s house.

He’s well-off, and at the time, he lived in a neighborhood near the beach with private access to the water.

As my friend and I were loading up my car to drive home, one of my uncle’s neighbors opened his second-floor window and yelled across the street to us.

The neighbor thought she was a maid.

Neighbor: “Hey, if you’re finished there, will you come here next?”

Me: “I’m sorry, what?”

N: “You’re [uncle’s] maid, right?”

Then, things got really awkward.

M: “No, I’m his niece.”

N: “Oh. I saw the mop in your backseat and I thought…”

There was no mop in my backseat.

Wow! That’s quite an assumption that he made right there.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about what happened to her.

Excellent question.

The Maid 3 Woman Was Loading Her Car After Visiting Family, But Then A Neighbor Mistook Her For The Maid Because He Claimed He Saw A Mop In Her Backseat

Well, this takes it a whole other direction.

The Maid 2 Woman Was Loading Her Car After Visiting Family, But Then A Neighbor Mistook Her For The Maid Because He Claimed He Saw A Mop In Her Backseat

As this person points out, he must’ve been snooping to see in the backseat.

The Maid 1 Woman Was Loading Her Car After Visiting Family, But Then A Neighbor Mistook Her For The Maid Because He Claimed He Saw A Mop In Her Backseat

That’s a great comeback.

The Maid Woman Was Loading Her Car After Visiting Family, But Then A Neighbor Mistook Her For The Maid Because He Claimed He Saw A Mop In Her Backseat

Next time, he should just mind his business. Hiring a maid is easy with the Internet and a few phone calls or emails.

