Woman Was Loading Her Car After Visiting Family, But Then A Neighbor Mistook Her For The Maid Because He Claimed He Saw A Mop In Her Backseat

You learn a lot about people by what they assume when they don’t know who you are.

So, what would you do if you were packing up your car after visiting family, and a neighbor across the street yelled down, assuming you worked there, all because they “spotted” cleaning supplies that didn’t exist?

Would you ignore them? Or would you correct them right away?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation and is shocked at how fast people jump to conclusions.

Here’s the full scoop.

I saw the mop in your backseat Several years ago, a friend and I stayed the night at my uncle’s house. He’s well-off, and at the time, he lived in a neighborhood near the beach with private access to the water. As my friend and I were loading up my car to drive home, one of my uncle’s neighbors opened his second-floor window and yelled across the street to us.

The neighbor thought she was a maid.

Neighbor: “Hey, if you’re finished there, will you come here next?” Me: “I’m sorry, what?” N: “You’re [uncle’s] maid, right?”

Then, things got really awkward.

M: “No, I’m his niece.” N: “Oh. I saw the mop in your backseat and I thought…” There was no mop in my backseat.

Wow! That’s quite an assumption that he made right there.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about what happened to her.

Excellent question.

Well, this takes it a whole other direction.

As this person points out, he must’ve been snooping to see in the backseat.

That’s a great comeback.

Next time, he should just mind his business. Hiring a maid is easy with the Internet and a few phone calls or emails.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.