Woman Was Looking Forward To Traveling With Friends, But When She Was Unable To Go Due To A Medical Issue, She Wanted A Refund

Imagine planning a trip with friends. You agree on an Airbnb and agree to split the cost equally among you. If you got sick and were unable to go on the trip, should you still pay your share of the Airbnb, or should your friends make up the difference?

In this story, one woman was looking forward to traveling with friends, but she ended up not being able to go. Now, she’s wondering if her friends should refund her…or not.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for asking about a trip refund? I paid my share for a group trip (Airbnbs included). On the day of the trip, I couldn’t go because of a medical issue. This was supposed to be my first trip ever, I haven’t even been inside an airport and so missing it was extremely disappointing and heartbreaking. The money I contributed was my only savings, which I had invested in this trip.

She wants her money back.

I had to ask my friends, which was really uncomfortable for me, to refund my share. They said they can’t because of extra costs they had during the trip because of me and one of them even said it’s “unfair to them” that I asked. I didn’t cancel to inconvenience them, and I feel like basic fairness and empathy are being ignored. I didn’t use the accommodation at all and only asked for the money back whenever possible.

She’s wondering if she was wrong to ask for a refund.

For context, the overall contribution which needs to be refunded is around $100 per person (4 persons to refund it) AITA for asking the refund? I can’t help but feel hurt, frustrated and angry over this. If yes, how can I remedy the situation? If not, what should I do?

I don’t think her friends should refund her. That would mean they each have to pay more than they were expecting to pay. It’s unfortunate that she wasn’t able to go though.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Next time she should get trip insurance.

This person shares some example math to prove why her friends shouldn’t refund her.

This person feels bad for OP, but that doesn’t mean she deserves a refund.

This person can relate to the situation.

It’s unfortunate, but her friends shouldn’t have to pay extra.

