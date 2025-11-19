Woman Watched Her Sister Inherit The Family Home, But When Her Sister Tried To Dump Their Aging Mother On Her When It Got Inconvenient, She Finally Put Her Foot Down

Families can get complicated when aging parents need care — especially when the responsibilities haven’t always been shared equally.

One woman’s sister inherited the family home and land, enjoyed their mother’s help for years, and never had to sacrifice much.

But now that their mom needs real care, her sister is trying to pawn her off — and she’s refusing to be treated like the family’s backup plan.

Read on for all the drama.

AITAH for not wanting to take care of my mother I (F/40+, living alone, working full-time) face the following situation. My mother (79) is starting to get fragile, and it looks like she will need assistance.

Her sister always seems to get everything she wants.

I have a sister. She is married, and my mother lives in her house.

My sister was the sole heir of all assets in the family (house and land). I did not get anything.

It appears her sister’s loyalty was bought and paid for.

Mother has lived with her the whole time, pays her rent (unofficially), and when she was physically capable, she took care of the household, garden, and children. My sister only went to work and benefitted largely from this arrangement.

But suddenly she changed her mind the minute things got inconvenient.

Now that Mother is getting “useless,” it looks like my sister wants to move her to my apartment and expects me to take care of her.

She knows she doesn’t want to do this.

I don’t want to do it, and I’m also not equipped for it — for example, I work full-time, I have no extra room, and I don’t have a barrier-free shower. I also have to think about the future. I may become unemployed, and ageism is very real. In that case, I would sell or rent out my apartment and move somewhere cheaper. AITAH for not wanting to “step in” under such circumstances?

Family loyalty goes both ways.

What did Reddit think of this?

Her sister already reaped the rewards, so she needs to hold up her end of the bargain.

This commenter doesn’t think she should feel guilty at all, especially considering how the rest of her family has treated her.

It’s important that she doesn’t care for her mother simply out of obligation.

This user doesn’t think too highly about the sister in this story — and for good reason.

She’d spent years on the sidelines, and she’s not stepping in now just because it’s suddenly inconvenient for her sister.

If her sister could take the inheritance, then she could take the responsibility too.

