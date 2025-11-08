Woman Wore Her Chef’s Uniform To A Costume Birthday Party, So A Guest Thought She Was Part Of The Catering Staff And Wasn’t Doing Her Job

Costume parties can sometimes lead to unexpected misunderstandings.

This woman was attending her grandmother’s birthday party.

It was a costume party, so she decided to wear her old chef’s uniform.

She was enjoying the food and festivities when one guest made a rude comment about her.

I might be a chef, but I’m not catering this party. This takes place at my grandmother’s 30th birthday party. I know it sounds weird, but all my life, she claimed she was 29. I figure this was actually her 80th birthday. And told my boss such since the party took place in a different state.

This woman decided to wear her old chef’s uniform to her grandma’s costume birthday party.

Her birthday was close to Halloween, so the guests were encouraged to come in costume. Having recently graduated from culinary school, I wore my old chef’s uniform that I used to wear to my classes. It was a nice cheap costume without having to spend any money. The party was catered with all kinds of seafood. These were what my grandparents ate on their yearly winter excursions to the Florida Keys.

A guest thought she was the actual chef and made a rude comment.

When it came time to eat, I happily filled up my plate and sat down at an empty table to eat. My grandpa’s cousin (GC) was sitting at a neighboring table, eating with one of the other party guests. She said something about “the nerve of staff eating while the party was going on” to the person next to her. She was referring to me.

Her mom later introduced her to the guest as her daughter.

Being shy, I got up to find my mom and told her what GC said. And continued eating my food. Later in the evening, my mom introduced me to GC as her daughter. That’s all there is to this story. Nothing too crazy.

Lol. This is cute.

Finally, here’s an honest opinion.

Some people judge too quickly.

