Woman’s Friends Invite Her To A ‘Birthday Spa Day,’ But When She Realizes She’s Expected To Pay Her Own Way, She Cancels The Celebration

A woman going through a tough financial year says her friends planned to “take her” to a spa for her birthday—except the plan really meant she’d have to pay for her own ticket.

Knowing she couldn’t afford it, she decided to cancel the event altogether.

Now, her friends are annoyed, and when they suggested she host something at her own place instead, she felt even more frustrated.

AITAH for cancelling my birthday I’m having a really rough year financially. I don’t have extra to spend. My friends want to « take me » to a spa for my birthday. But the thing is that take me means drive me there then I am expected to cover my own ticket into the spa. They all know I’m broke and can’t afford it.

Woof.

So naturally I just said I would cancel the even altogether because I don’t want to spend money I don’t have . Now everyone is annoyed with me because I dont want to spend money. They then suggested that I host my birthday at my place (I am expected to cook and host). I don’t have the energy for that.

No thank you.

I just want to cancel. I do feel kind of hurt that no one wants to plan anything for me. Am I right for feeling this way? What can I say to better communicate this situation? Thanks everyone!

Reddit was quick to defend her, saying that a birthday celebration shouldn’t come with a price tag for the person being celebrated.

This person says this type of celebration is doing the opposite of what it should be doing.

This person says it’s HER birthday, no one else’s.

This person says to do what she wants, and to heck with the rest.

If your “birthday gift” comes with a bill, it’s not really a gift—it’s an invoice.

