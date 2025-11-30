Woman’s Housemate Takes Over Their House And Fails To Make Payments On Time, So She Plans To Move Into Her Mother’s Old House

Imagine being excited to move into a house with a friend, but as time goes on, you realize this living situation isn’t working out. Would you keep trying to make it work, or would you admit there are red flags and bail?

The woman in this story finally sees the problems with living with her current housemate, but she’s not sure if she’s doing the right thing by moving out.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH as I took up my mothers offer to move into her old house but leaving my housemate and their child potentially homeless? So a few years ago I (32f) bought a house with the help of my housemate (37NB) with the intention that we would both live there along with their child (not gonna include actual age for privacy reasons but younger than 10). For the most part things are ok. We both work around each other’s schedules to get things done. They parent their child and I have no part in that as I am not a parent.

Here’s how they handle paying the utility bills…

From the start of this and even currently what we do for the bills is have money from my check directly deposited into an account that is supposed to be for household things but this account is in my housemates name and control. Utilities (water, electricity, internet etc.), and the mortgage all come out of this account. For the most part this all seemed ok.

It was ok until it wasn’t.

I’d get calls from the bank saying we were late on a payment but my housemate would say they’re just waiting till their check dropped and we’d be a few days late on the payment. This became a monthly thing where the mortgage is due the 1st but the payment wouldn’t be made till the 5th. Again everything was still being paid and I didn’t see anything wrong with it. But my credit has tanked. And I’ve been feeling more like a guest in my own home more often than I know I should.

The housemate really has taken over most of the home.

What I mean is they have the master bedroom with the ensuite bathroom (where they keeps their cats mostly) I have my bedroom and the kiddo has their bedroom. The living room if full of mostly their things (housemate and kiddo’s) and even portraits of the kiddo one from every birthday they’ve had so far on the wall. My housemate has taken up most of the kitchen and I tend to hide my food away or limit it to what I can fit on a single shelf in the deep freeze in the basement.

She doesn’t even feel at home in the basement.

Speaking of the basement, it is a furnished basement and that’s where we set up the entertainment area. For the most part I don’t use it or I feel like I can’t. One side has all the kiddos art projects and supplies and the other is the only other seating for the area that is either occupied by the kiddo playing on their tablet or the housemate deciding to have a movie or TV show. When they’re not in the entertainment area they’re in the back room/office that they’ve taken over for their hobbies and such. I have had to build a wall of blankets attached to the ceiling to make my own office area so I could have my own space for my computer.

It took her long enough to see the problem!

I only recently started to see issue with all this. You see I have a year round job and they have one most of the year (think school year related jobs) and I didn’t think anything of this as I thought all the bills were handled or taken care of sure things would be tight while they try to find a summer job or a second job to keep up with things. And while they told me they were doing that they were also going all out with protesting as well. Now nothing against protests power to yall and think yall are amazing for doing what you do. However this has led us to now be 4 months behind on our (my) mortgage.

This isn’t the first time they’ve been in this situation.

Sadly it is not the first time this has happened. Last time we were able to work it out with the bank and get a payment plan going and got caught up. This time after my mother had gotten a decent inheritance from the passing of my grandmother. My housemate asked if my mom could help us get caught up. This is after my mother has helped us remove some trees in our yard that we’re either dead or a potential risk in any really bad storm, and after she was able to help me pay off my student loans.

She knows her mom is awesome.

My mother agreed but brought up a few issues she had with our situation. I’ll admit I’m naive and my mother is aware of this and that only added to her growing concern for me. Now I’m not gonna lie or deny that my mother has helped me out a considerable amount with everything and she’s amazing for doing that. My housemate has reached out to their parents a few times for things in the past such as childcare, car issues, and recently the AC. So it’s not just my mother we’ve asked for help in the past.

This sounds like the perfect solution.

But with everything going one I’m not really seeing a future where we can keep the house as things are going. My mother gave me an offer to move into her old house as she was going to move in with her new husband soon and was planning to just sell it or offer it to me with the understanding I would take over the payments and everything. I decided to take her up on that offer. And when I brought it up to my housemate at first they were ok.

Uh-oh!

And when I asked if they wanted to take over the mortgage or have their parents take it over or just sell the house they said to give them the weekend to think things over. It’s been 2 weeks. The bank was kind enough to give us a deferment on the late payments and my mother is liquidating some assets from her retirement to help me out yet my housemate has not given me any updates on what they want to do moving forward. When I asked again recently they responded rather defensively about it all.

The problems are even bigger… for the roommate.

I also asked if we even had money to make a normal payment to the mortgage. But they said no as apparently the utilities were up more than normal recently due to the heat wave we had just gone through. They have also mentioned how they can not afford the house on their own like I could and with their child and their involvement in protests adding a random ‘roommate/housemate’ was out of the question at this time. I just feel like I’m in a sinking ship if I were to stay here so reddit AITAH?

The roommate is clearly the problem here. Thank goodness OP’s mom has a house she can move to. She needs to get out of this roommate situation STAT!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is good advice.

Here’s some more good advice.

Here are more recommendations.

She needs to thinks about her mom’s perspective.

This housemate is bad news!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.