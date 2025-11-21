Woman’s Supervisor Doesn’t Believe That She Was Really Sick, So The Next Time She Needs A Day, She Sends Her Supervisor Video Evidence

Imagine feeling sick to your stomach, literally. What would you do if you missed work because you were sick but your supervisor didn’t believe that you were really sick?

In this story, one employee is in this exact situation, and she comes up with a clever and rather gross way to prove to her supervisor that she actually is very, very sick.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Need Proof I’m Sick? Sure! Over the last several months I have been sick twice. Once I was out of work for 4 days due to an awful bout of food poisoning which may be the worst I have ever felt and, most recently, I was out of work for a day about a month ago due to what I believe was a stomach bug.

Her supervisor didn’t believe her.

Upon returning to work I was told by my supervisor that she is going to, “need to see more proof”, that I’m actually sick and not just taking time off for the hell of it. Now, i’m sure i’m not the best worker she has ever had, but I pride myself on never missing a day unless I’m in awful shape and I hardly ever take vacation and I feel extremely guilty whenever I am out of the office.

She got sick again.

Fast forward to two days ago. Not sure what happened, but I went from feeling completely normal to vomiting uncontrollably in a matter of 30 mins. The vomiting (and other fun excrement’s) continued for the rest of the night. My first thought was, heck – i’m not going to be able to work tomorrow and how am I going to prove how sick I am again.

She asked for it!

This is when I thanked god for my trusty new iPhone. I pulled up the camera and turned on the video feature and recorded myself vomiting for about 5 minutes before looking at the camera and saying, “*supervisors name*, i won’t be coming in tomorrow – hope this is good enough proof of how crap I feel.” Back in work today and she said she no longer needs proof that i’m ill.

Her supervisor wanted proof, and she certainly got proof!

When she asked for proof, she didn’t know what she was really asking!

