November 7, 2025 at 2:55 pm

Yikes! A Traveler Got Stuck In A Waterslide On A Cruise Ship.

by Matthew Gilligan

woman stuck in a waterslide

TikTok/@kaylamierzejewski

For me, what you’re about to see looks like an ABSOLUTE NIGHTMARE…

Because I’m incredibly claustrophobic!

The viral video below showed what happened when a cruise ship passenger’s day went sideways.

water in a waterslide

TikTok/@kaylamierzejewski

The video shows a woman trying to push herself further along in a waterslide on a cruise ship…

Because she got stuck.

Doh!

woman stuck in a waterslide

TikTok/@kaylamierzejewski

The poor woman was unable to push herself up, so she decided to try to go the other way.

A voice in the video said, “Oh my god, she’s literally stuck.”

Yikes…

woman in a waterslide

TikTok/@kaylamierzejewski

Take a look at the video.

@kaylamierzejewski

Nothing beats a jet 2 holiday! #cruise #jet2holiday #waterslide #scary #allsokay

♬ Jet2 Advert – ✈️A7-BBH | MAN 🇬🇧

And just so you know this isn’t an isolated incident, here’s another video of someone getting stuck in a cruise ship waterslide.

@ixmisterwolfxi

NCL Waterslide #cruise #jet2holidays

♬ original sound – Kendy

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 10 12 at 9.16.33 AM Yikes! A Traveler Got Stuck In A Waterslide On A Cruise Ship.

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 10 12 at 9.17.03 AM Yikes! A Traveler Got Stuck In A Waterslide On A Cruise Ship.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 10 12 at 9.17.42 AM Yikes! A Traveler Got Stuck In A Waterslide On A Cruise Ship.

Ugh, this does not look pleasant at all.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter